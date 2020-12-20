While the year may be almost over, big things are expected to happen next week in space.
On Monday, Dec. 21, Saturn and Jupiter will undergo what astronomers call "The Great Conjunction."
“A conjunction is basically when both of the planets are in roughly the same part of the sky, as viewed from Earth,” said Brian Bucklein, Missouri Western State University associate professor of physics. “They happen about every 20 years, but normally they’re separated by quite a bit more.”
Jupiter has about a 12-year orbit, and Saturn has about a 29.5-year orbit, so it takes a bit longer for the two to closely intersect. This year is a rare occasion with the two planets coming the closest they have since 1623.
“The prediction is that there will be about six arc minutes apart, about a 10th of a degree,” Bucklein said. “You’ll be able to tell that they’re separate objects but it will definitely look brighter than usual.”
This particular conjunction is being referred to as the “Christmas Star,” with it falling on the winter solstice and being so close to holiday.
The 2020 great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn will not happen again until 2080.
"Then after that, it won't happen again until 2417," says Bucklein. "It will be kind of low in the sky, about 15 degrees above the horizon."
To see the great phoneme look for two bright dots to the southwest about an hour after sunset. It will be visible through the end of the month.