The Republican and Democrat set out their statements of principles, all involving the roads we travel, the bridges we cross and the systems through which goods get shipped.
North Missouri Congressman Sam Graves, the Republican in this case, believes the differences between these statements can be brokered.
“We’ll take the easy stuff first, that we can work out, and then the harder stuff, we’ll start negotiating,” the lawmaker said. “I’m completely open to finding common ground and trying to get something done.”
The top Republican on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee thinks his Democratic counterpart, Chairman Peter DeFazio of Oregon, wants the same thing, bipartisan legislation to improve physical facilities ranging from highways to harbors, airports to seaports.
But a presidential election proves a tough climate in which to accomplish big things, Graves admits.
“We’re going to move forward. Both Peter and I, we want to see something get done,” the Missourian said, adding then, “I fear that this is going to be about politics and not about the country’s needs.”
In an interview with the News-Press NOW on Tuesday, Graves said he worries that timing will spoil any chance of getting meaningful infrastructure legislation approved in Congress and to President Trump’s desk.
The current surface transportation law expires on Sept. 30.
“(That’s) one month before the election, and the president has said that he wants to get an infrastructure package, or a surface transportation package, which means he’s got his name all over it,” Graves said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat who recently led an impeachment move against Trump, will not want to hand a high-profile victory to the president.
“She isn’t going to want to accommodate that. That’s the thing that worries me more than anything else,” the Missouri representative said.
Graves’ infrastructure principles, released in late January, include:
Addressing the long-term sustainability of the Highway Trust Fund.
Incorporating technology in the improvement of infrastructure.
Reduction of red tape in project review and delivery.
Remembering the needs of rural communities when planning projects.
Ensuring state flexibility in projects as opposed to top-down mandates.
In Trump’s Fiscal 2021 budget proposal, released Monday, the White House requested $1 trillion for infrastructure improvements over the next decade.
About $810 billion of that would be for the 10-year reauthorization for surface transportation programs.
Broken down, this request includes $602 billion for highway projects, $20 billion for road safety programs (traffic and motor carrier) and $17 billion for rail infrastructure, among other items.
Graves said funding has to be based in reality.
“We have to take care of infrastructure, but at the same time, we can’t break the bank,” he said.