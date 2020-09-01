Bob Wollenman views his business as in the right place for opportunity, Deluxe Truck Stop at a critical junction in the agricultural support system without always being thought of as such.
"We consider ourselves at the discharge end of the funnel," he said. "Here comes all the grain, here comes all the livestock, here come all these other ingredients ... we just find ourselves at the right end of that funnel."
The Packers Avenue facility sits amid numerous food-processing facilities, and the truck washes and tank clean-outs provided there satisfy a broad range of requirements, food-grade, kosher and others.
Wollenman, his wife, Connie, and his son Nick explained the business Tuesday to North Missouri Congressman Sam Graves, visiting St. Joseph during the August recess from business in Washington.
Agriculture and its offshoots stood as the theme of day, with Graves also gathering with farmers from the region and visiting the St. Joseph port.
Graves serves as the top-ranking Republican on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. The tour of the trucking facility, which has 44 employees and has undertaken more than $1 million in capital improvements since last year, spoke to the lawmaker about the needs of the industry.
"No matter if something travels by rail or ship or barge or pipeline, ultimately it has to get on a truck and go to the final destination," the lawmaker said.
Members of Congress return to Washington after the August recess for three weeks of work before shutting down again for a pre-election period. Many items, including those related to the coronavirus, will occupy the agenda, but one will get a lot of Graves' attention.
"We've got an issue too when it comes to the reauthorization of the surface transportation bill," he said. "That's wrapped up in Infrastructure right now, but we have to do something in regards to that before Sept. 30. That's when the deadline comes up."
With the 6th Congressional District stretching across the top of Missouri, Graves has two of the nation's largest rivers, the Missouri and Mississippi, as part of his representation. The port facility in St. Joseph has been a long-range project and has become "a great asset" for the city, he said.
"It's just another opportunity ... for shipping product both in and out. And so anytime you can do that, it spurs competition and allows for cheaper shipping, which is good for customers and consumers all over the country," Graves said.
"We've seen the port here in St. Joe, it's adjusted and shifted and had to do that as a result of, obviously, navigation issues on the Missouri River and particularly this far north. But they've adapted and adapted well."
Wollenman said he appreciated the visit by the congressman.
"When Sam comes, being from the agricultural background that he's from, he recognizes us as an integral part of what goes on in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas," the businessman said.
Graves, first elected to the House in 2000, is seeking another term in the November election.