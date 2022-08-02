Graves at Rosecrans

Congressman Sam Graves speaks about an additional $1.8 million grant to fund the Rosecrans tower project.

 Stef Manchen | News-Press NOW

Missouri Congressman Sam Graves announced Tuesday an additional $1.8 million grant will be added to fund the Rosecrans tower project at Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center.

The almost 70-year-old tower will be replaced, with a new terminal to be constructed in its place.

