Missouri Congressman Sam Graves announced Tuesday an additional $1.8 million grant will be added to fund the Rosecrans tower project at Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center.
The almost 70-year-old tower will be replaced, with a new terminal to be constructed in its place.
The state initially provided $2.5 million to go toward tower renovations. Graves emphasized the need to make improvements to the Rosecrans Memorial Airport to ensure that the airport remains a joint-use airport.
“We want to keep this guard presence here and to do that, we have to have a first-class airport to be able to maintain their mission,” Graves said. “So that’s one of the things the defense department looks at when they are looking to justify bases across the country.”
Improvements to the airport continue to be made through the AIP program, which is funded through fuel tax dollars. Abe Forney, St. Joseph public works and transportation director, gave more insight into the aviation complex.
“Currently what we have is a tower and a terminal building altogether and were separating those for security reasons,” Forney said. “ ... The whole project is approximately $16 million to $18 million, and one bite at a time, we’re getting there.”
Forney said getting this project underway is an accomplishment in and of itself, on top of getting support from the 139th Airlift Wing.
In referencing plans for the future of Interstate 229, although he recognizes it will create challenges to residents getting around the area with ease, Graves is in favor of making the roadway a ground-level structure.
“Everyone can see how bad a shape it’s in,” Graves said. “The unfortunate part is while the work is being done, it’s going to disrupt our lives and commute and that sort of thing, but eventually, it’s all going to be good.”
Forney said there will be more to do once these two projects are completed, with other infrastructure improvements around the community.
“There’s always something next,” Forney said. “We’ve got aging infrastructure out here. As soon as we get the tower terminal building and snow removal building completed, it will be on to the next project.” Depending on funding, Forney expects to break ground on the terminal building come spring 2023 but said it may take two to three to complete both ventures.
