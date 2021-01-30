Gracie Gold, an ice skater in the 2014 Olympics, visited the Bode Ice Arena in St. Joseph as a part of "My Road To Gold" seminar.
Gold coached young ice skaters in St. Joseph on Saturday morning, sharing some of the tips that lead her to win the Bronze medal.
"We help a lot of kids in the area on a lot of skating skills, power, jumps, spins. So we just got to spend our morning doing what I love," she said.
Gold said she was known for jumps and power skating. These are some of her favorite skills to teach but does it all.
"And if you are working with a student who is excited to work with you and is a good listener and motivated, they’re fun to teach just about anything," Gold said.
Avery Adair, an 11-year-old ice skater, got a private lesson from Gold. This was her first time meeting the Olympic skater.
"It was nice skating with a professional skater for once so it went really well," Adair said. "I was excited to just meet her in person. She was really nice."
Gold along with other coaches help group trainings and private lessons.