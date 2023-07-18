Grace House provides clothes, supplies to over 500 students
Video play button

A local nonprofit took away some of the stress of getting back-to-school ready for families in need with an annual supply drive Tuesday morning.

Winner of the Best of St. Joe 2023 Community Service and Humanitarian award, Grace House is a nonprofit thrift store that supplies the community with essentials, such as clothing and personal hygiene items.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.