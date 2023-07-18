Grace House provides clothes, supplies to over 500 students

A local nonprofit took away some of the stress of getting back-to-school ready for families in need with an annual supply drive Tuesday morning.
Winner of the Best of St. Joe 2023 Community Service and Humanitarian award, Grace House is a nonprofit thrift store that supplies the community with essentials, such as clothing and personal hygiene items.
Tuesday’s event was the 15th annual “Back 2 School” event aimed at helping area students and families feel confident and ready for the first day.
“It started out as a fluke,” said Ruth Costello, owner of the Grace House. “I thought I would do something small and just start it and it blossomed. The need with inflation is horrible. It’s hard to make ends meet and filling a backpack and getting school supplies and stuff, it’s not easy.”
The event was scheduled to start at 6 a.m. Tuesday, however, when Costello arrived at 4 a.m., a line had already formed in front of the shop, despite the heavy rains. By late morning, Grace House had helped over 500 students.
“We love what we’re doing because we’re doing it for the kids,” Costello said. “Like I’ve always said, God has helped us to make them look good when they go back to school and we want them happy and successful.”
Grace House will host another back-to-school giveaway Thursday and Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Donations from community members are always welcome during business hours.
“The community that has helped this year,” Costello said. “I know it was hard spending money and donations for somebody else, but when you love a stranger, it’s pretty special.”
To find out more about Grace House and donation opportunities, visit the Grace House Facebook page.
