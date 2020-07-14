While a lot will be different about school this year, there's one thing that's still the same: students needing to be equipped with new clothing and supplies.
Tuesday was the eighth annual back-to-school giveaway at Grace House in St. Joseph.
Owner Ruth Costello said she made a few changes for people coming in to collect their supplies due to issues with COVID-19.
"The disinfectant when they come in, the mask, everybody wears one," Costello said. "And they shop and they leave. We let in families a few at a time to keep the numbers lower inside the building,"
Within the first few hours of starting the event, the store, which works on donations, already had large groups in for backpacks. However, Costello said the number of people attending the giveaway was lower this year.
On Tuesday, backpacks were given to 446 kids, and there still are some available.
The backpacks are filled with anything Costello thinks kids may need and are intended to help their parents save on the expense of returning to school.
"The kids get school supplies, backpack, clothing, underwear, socks and toothbrush, toothpaste, and it's a good experience for them with the economy and COVID. It's really nice to be able to help them," she said.
Costello said people are staying in because of COVID so Grace House didn't get rid of as many backpacks as usual, but she knows the need is here for that exact reason.
"I think kids need to start the school year with the best stuff, the right stuff, the new stuff. We're not using anything used because of COVID," Costello said. "And the economy the way it is, families are very happy to have it."
Grace House has backpacks and clothing still available. Costello said they will available from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at the store at 2638 Lafayette St. Those who are going to pick up supplies need to have a mask and will not be allowed in without one.