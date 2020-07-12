GOWER, Mo. — The Annual Gower Days Festival took place this weekend at the Gower City Park.
The weekend had lots of activities including live music, a car show, a worship service, vendors from local businesses and much more. The festival opened up early in the morning and ran all day as guests roamed the park. People of all ages gathered to admire the festival.
Zack Craft is the Head of the Gower Parks Department, and he said that it was great to see so many people out and about after the last few months.
“To get the people here, out and just visiting, and to get some social interaction after four months of being locked up inside under quarantine, it seems to be making people a lot happier to be out here in the sun and in the beautiful weather,” Craft said.
Craft said that he felt the festival went well and the Center for Disease Control guidelines were followed. He said that being outside during these times can help everyone.
“My advice is to get outside and get in the sun,” Craft said. “CDC says it’s extremely rare for coronavirus to spread outside. Just maintain that 6 feet of social distancing. If you want to wear a mask, great. If people aren’t wearing a mask, don’t belittle them. They might have a breathing condition or something you don’t know about. Just be open minded.”
There were over 200 cars entered in the car show this year. Andrew Schneikart, 23, entered his Fiero in the car show and liked seeing all the different entries.
“It’s a nice day out. We figured we'd come out and hang out for a while,” Schhneikart said. “You can meet new people, it’s a nice time, you can support the community a little bit. A lot of businesses are around here.”
Craft said that after the festival ends, they’ll wait a few weeks before they start the planning for next year’s festival.