MARYVILLE, Mo. — Within the J.W. Jones Student Union Building at Northwest Missouri State University, a strict face-covering policy is in effect, and Gov. Mike Parson observed it on a Monday visit.
But the Republican chief executive of Missouri maintains that it is Northwest's call whether or not such a policy is warranted, and local officials must be entrusted to decide the matter within their own communities. Some Show Me State counties, Parson argued in a news conference, still have a mere handful of confirmed COVID-19 cases. It is not his place to impose a policy on them, he said, and he declined to specify under what circumstances he might consider one statewide.
"Ever since March, every time I've got up for my briefings, I've encouraged people to wear a mask," Parson said. "And I believe wearing a mask is helpful to the people of this state. The reality is, the only difference is I haven't mandated that. And the reason I haven't mandated that is because every county, every city, is much different in this state."
During his campus visit, Parson spent most of his time talking to teams of university leaders led by Dr. John Jasinski, Northwest president, and Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, interim president of Missouri Western State University. Jasinski has more than a decade in office. Monday marked the very first duty day for Kennedy as Western's leader, in place of past president Matthew J. Wilson; Wilson was also in the meeting with Parson as part of his duties as Kennedy's leadership transition adviser.
Jasinksi emphasized that he believes Parson appreciates the priorities of each campus, and is aware of the effects of the seven-figure budget restrictions the governor has implemented in recent months to help balance the state's finances. Meanwhile, Northwest is focused on trying to get back to some recognizable form of normalcy for the fall. A makeup commencement event for spring and summer 2020 graduates set to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Bearcat Arena.
"And I think it's important that he understands from his perspective what we're going through as we ready ourselves, ready our students, our faculty staff and communities," Jasinski said.
Kennedy is assuming command at Western with similar goals in mind as classes begin on Monday, Aug. 17, though the makeup spring/summer commencement event for her university is not until Sunday, Sept. 20. She is expected to remain in her position for the indefinite future; she said on Monday that a timeline for a search process to find a permanent leader for Missouri Western in Wilson's place has, to her knowledge, not yet been defined.
"We are living in a world where we open our eyes every day and think, 'What's new?'" Kennedy said. "And my second thought is, 'I hope it's good,' because it is a very challenging environment ... Everyone at the university is working very diligently to do the best we can."