The Wyeth-Tootle Mansion sits atop the Museum Hill Historic District as a shell of its former self. The white paint is peeling, revealing exposed brick and wood.
This is why the Capital Improvement Program committee decided to allocate about $1.1 million for exterior work. But more than a year later, it remains incomplete.
The project was expected to be done by the end of 2021. However, weather has pushed the date back to this summer.
“A lot of the work is pretty delicate,” Park Director Chuck Kempf said. “It has to do with masonry work and woodwork and adhesives and a lot of different things that really don't function well in cold weather.”
The exterior project is extensive given the intricacies from that era, including wood, stone, brick and window work. All renovations must remain historically accurate too. GDS, the contracting company, has spent about $1 million, and Kempf said the project isn’t expected to cost more than the allotted $1.1 million.
“We've got a little bit of budget left,” Kempf said. “The problem is, that budget will not take care of this entire building. It was never intended to. But even now, they've had to make some changes and approach what they're doing a little bit differently, to make sure we stay within our budget.”
This current CIP project just scratches the surface on how much work the mansion needs. A total exterior renovation could cost as much as $7 million, so more work will eventually need to be done.
“The contractor is trying to make good decisions and do good work so that it lasts as long as possible,” Kempf said. “But there's no question that there's going to be more work needed on this building very quickly.”
