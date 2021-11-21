As many people are preparing for winter by pulling out warm clothing, road crews are doing much the same by getting plows and surface treatments ready for nasty weather.
Keven Schneider, St. Joseph superintendent of streets and infrastructure, said while supply chain issues are impacting many areas, his department is in good shape for the coming winter because officials always keep a few extra parts and plan for the worst.
“We’ve learned through the years to keep a good supply of spare parts on hand, especially the winter maintenance spare parts because even in a non-pandemic time you can have a three-week snowstorm where the highways are shut down and trucks couldn’t get through to deliver,” he said.
Schneider said his department does keep a close watch on equipment when it’s in use and typically deals with issues as they come up.
“The average age of our equipment is around 15 years. We’ve got some older stuff out there, so stuff does start wearing out, but we ... clean the trucks after each storm and we try to grease everything regularly and we try to keep an eye on stuff. We start to see something starting to break, try to fix it before it tears something else up,” Schneider said. “But throughout (winter), it depends on the number of storms we have and how bad they are, you know, how many breakdowns we’ll have. As you progress through the winter, you do start to experience more breakdowns.”
As much preparing as they can do, Schneider said crews can’t predict what the winter brings and will face issues if they must.
“We should be all right, at least for the foreseeable future. If we have a really bad winter we might start worrying, but we always order as we use parts too, so it’s an ongoing process,” Schneider said.
City maintenance crews often use a solution called brine to keep roads from icing over. This and practicing emergency snow routes are how the crews prepare for the cold season.
Missouri Department of Transportation snowplows cover more than 30,000 miles of roadway for construction and plowing. Northwest District Engineer Martin Liles said crews have practiced and are prepared for winter. Supply chain issues are not a concern for now.
“We had what we call ‘the snow drill’ and that really gets all of our new drivers up and ready and kind of gets them acclimated to driving the trucks again. Those that haven’t, you know, driven for a while or drove last year, it kind of gets them used to it again,” Liles said. “We’ve got the trucks, we’re ready to go with them. (If) we have breakdowns and stuff like that, we’re able to get those parts throughout the summer. Don’t anticipate that, and we’ll kind of see.”
