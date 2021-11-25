Gary Wilkinson has entered the race for St. Joseph mayor, potentially returning to public office after three city council terms that spanned 1986 to 1998.
Wilkinson was born and raised in St. Joseph. He went to Central High School before attending Missouri Western State University for two years.
“I love the city,” Wilkinson said. “I think we have some opportunities. We have some opportunities to be, again, one of the top cities within Missouri, which we were at one point.”
Wilkinson said he considers himself an innovator.
“I’ve got vision,” Wilkinson said. “I can see things, but it takes all nine members of the council working together, and I’ve shown that I’m a good team member.”
He goes on to list his accomplishments on several sports teams, his time as a restaurant manager and his role as superintendent of streets in University City, Missouri.
But he said it’s his experience in city government that sets him apart from the other mayoral candidates.
During his three terms on the St. Joseph City Council, he was involved with starting an EMT program, a tip hotline and hike and bike trails. At the time of his first term, the city operated as a mayor form of government, which he and other council members changed to city manager-based.
He said he also came up with the idea of council districts for St. Joseph.
“We were all elected at-large,” Wilkinson said. “I was able to go to the mayor, at that time it was Blair Conley, and I said, ‘Mayor, I think we could have better representation within the city if we had a combination of district and at-large council.’”
The city charter St. Joseph has today? It was drafted by the city charter commission Wilkinson was a member of in 1981.
Wilkinson said St. Joseph used to be one of the top cities in Missouri, but it has lost initiative. His top priority is to energize and unify the community.
“We need to bring everyone together,” Wilkinson said. “When I talk about everyone, I’m talking about business, industry, education, health care — all of these entities and include everyone in the process. I think that’s important. And come up with a plan to move the city forward.”
To achieve this, he said his campaign and the way he would run the city would be grassroots — talking with people, meeting with groups and sharing their message.
“You guys have a part in this,” Wilkinson said, speaking to St. Joseph citizens. “You live in this city, you pay taxes here. We want you to have a part in how it’s structured and how it’s governed.”
