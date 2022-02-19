When Dean VanSchoiack looks up at the sky, he sees more than birds and clouds.
He sees a violation of privacy or at least the potential of one. The state representative filed a bill in Jefferson City that would prohibit any private individual or government employee from using a drone or unmanned aircraft to take photographs or video without a property owner’s consent. House bill 1619 passed out of two committees and awaits action on the House floor.
“People on their property, they have some expectation of some amount of privacy,” said VanSchoiack, R-Savannah. “They shouldn’t have to worry about somebody flying a drone over and taking pictures or streaming video of what they’re doing on their property.”
Missouri already has a law that prohibits the use of drones over prisons and some outdoor events. Existing law also prohibits police use of drones to collect evidence without a warrant, although the technology has other law enforcement applications such as search and rescue.
Now, according to VanSchoiack, it’s time to look at the private use of drones as the technology grows in popularity. Nearly 860,000 drones, which the Federal Aviation Administration calls unmanned aircraft systems, are registered in the United States. More than 500,000 of those are for recreational use. Many smaller drones are not registered at all.
FAA regulations center on safety, including licensing and training for drone operators and the standards for maintaining line of sight and for flying at night or in controlled airspace. VanSchoiack said broader privacy concerns are up to the states. His bill is modeled after legislation in Texas, Florida, South Dakota and Ohio.
Because of laws aimed at paparazzi, California also has strict rules against taking photographs with a drone. In Missouri, the concerns are probably more along the lines of farmers worried about activists taking photos of fields or livestock.
“That sort of thing can cause a lot of problems,” VanSchoiack said.
The lawmaker said technology has advanced faster than the state’s ability to regulate it.
“We are playing catch-up right now,” he said.
But drones also have legitimate uses. VanSchoiack’s legislation includes exemptions for using an unmanned craft to monitor or service railroads and utility lines or for law enforcement purposes. The bill also has exceptions for appraisers, insurance companies and federally certified drone pilots in the course of normal business activities.
“We’ve carved out exemptions for government and commercial uses,” he said. “It’s the private uses that are affected by this bill.”
