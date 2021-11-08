Congressional passage of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, following months of debate, could result in some funds eventually making their way to local projects.
The bill, which awaits President Joe Biden's signature, covers a wide array of traditional infrastructure improvements and expansions, including $110 billion for roads and bridges, $66 billion for passenger rails and $25 billion for airports. It also includes nontraditional infrastructure projects, like $65 billion for broadband.
Congressman Sam Graves, R-Mo., said he voted against the bill because it isn’t paid for.
“We can't just continue to borrow money the way we are borrowing it and throw it at these projects,” Graves said. “Our proposal would be much farther south of $1.2 (trillion).”
The Congressional Budget Office found that the bill will add $256 billion to the deficit, which is why Graves wanted $550 billion strictly for traditional infrastructure.
As for the bill’s uses? The $1.2 trillion won’t go toward fixing the potholes in your neighborhood. The funds have specific designations for federal projects.
“There is a difference in projects,” Graves said. “So lettered routes and gravel roads, all those are a component of only the state or the county. These would just be for projects that have a federal component, like the highway system and the interstate system.
“You would see money, for instance, on I-229, which we're struggling right now trying to figure out what we're going to do with the double-decker bridge on the west side of St. Joseph and the problems that MoDOT is having with that,” Graves said. “Some of the federal dollars that we're talking about in this would be used to fund whatever is going to ultimately happen to I-229.”
Use of the funds is still very much up in the air, which allowed St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray to speculate on some potential uses, including raising Highway 59 to limit flooding, extending Cook Road to I-229 and rebuilding the terminal at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
“There are just a lot of infrastructure-type things that occurred to me that this could help on a grand scale,” McMurray said.
Money for a passenger rail also caught McMurray’s eye. He remembers when he took trains up to Omaha and Chicago when he was young.
“It'd be nice to have passenger rail service connecting these cities, particularly when we want to be more conscious of our climate,” he said.
However, he said there are no set plans for using the money locally.
“Until we really get some details, until our congressional delegation really gets on the stick and starts getting some of this money flowing our direction, we won't really know how we can spend it,” McMurray said.
But officials from both Buchanan County and the city of St. Joseph realize the potential these funds could bring to Northwest Missouri.
“Any time you're talking roads, bridges, that's obviously very important for the people in this area, whether you're getting your kids to school, on school buses or you're taking your grain to market or (for) emergency transportation,” said Lee Sawyer, the presiding Buchanan County Commissioner. “Good roads and bridges are super important, so if this, in fact, lends itself to that, I think that would be great.”
