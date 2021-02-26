The city hopes its takeaways from Gary Edwards’ brief role as city manager will help in the search to find his replacement.
“It's easier driving down the road when you're looking ahead, rather than in the rearview mirror, so I'm looking ahead,” said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray. “I want to get somebody that is really a great leader and has a very good handle on finance.”
Edwards provided his thoughts on what the city should look for in the next city manager, and he agrees with McMurray — finance and budgetary skills should be the top quality.
“A lot of people think that budget work within a city is dull and drab, but actually it takes some creative thinking, and it takes a lot of knowledge about the budgetary process,” Edwards said. “It's not so much sitting down at the computer and putting numbers in, as it is overseeing the whole process, making sure that all the departments are being listened to, the public is being listened to and, importantly, the mayor and council are being listened to as far as what their needs are.”
Edwards said the budget is especially important in St. Joseph given the recent whistleblower complaints about the city’s financial processes. According to the Missouri state auditor, those complaints are being addressed by the city.
The importance of economic development goes hand in hand with the city’s budget. Edwards said finding someone who can grow St. Joseph is critical.
“When looking for a potential city manager, look for his or her understanding of the entire realm of economic development and all different elements of it, not just the industry side, not just the retail side, but things like the Civic Center and the importance of bringing institutions like that, bringing people and dollars into the community,” Edwards said.
Like McMurray’s comments about leadership skills, Edwards also suggests hiring someone with political acumen.
“I'm not talking about partisan politics,” Edwards said. “I'm talking about the ability to work with people, the ability to bring people together. That's pure politics — the human relations part of the job.”
City Councilman Kent O’Dell echoes that statement and said the next city manager needs to talk and listen to all city employees, not just department heads.
“The best part about any city manager is to listen to the people, our blue-collar workers, the people that are in the trenches, because they know what's working,” O’Dell said. “They know what we're doing wrong. They know what we're doing too much of, and they've got all the answers to a fully functioning city.”
But to interact and be in charge of hundreds of city employees means Edwards’ replacement has to have a variety of skill sets and experience.
“The broad amount of intelligence a guy has to have to be a city manager — I mean you literally got to be an engineer, you gotta be HR,” O’Dell said. “There's so many things that you you have to be versed on”
This is also why the learning curve for an incoming city manager is so steep.
“Everybody's going to have that learning curve,” Edwards said. “Now who's going to be more creative? Who's going to be better at this and who's going to be better at that? Who's going to fit in with the mission of the city? Once you get past that learning curve, then you're going with the stuff that you hired that person for.”
Some on the council think hiring someone locally, with knowledge of the area, would lessen that learning curve, while others believe bringing in someone from outside the community could offer a new perspective.
“I would want someone to step in that role that has no tie to St. Joseph,” said City Councilman Brian Myers. “That way, they're not biased by some of the politics that are here, that exist everywhere, but you want someone with a completely fresh set of eyes that’s not going to have any unintentional bias.”
But no matter who the city hires in the next search, they will judge the candidates like they did Edwards — on their previous job record. Edwards was hired because he had those finance and budgetary skills the city was looking for. He also navigated the aftermath of a hurricane in Aransas Pass, Texas, as its city manager.
In fact, shortly after he resigned from his role in St. Joseph, he was re-hired as the city manager in Aransas Pass, according to a City Council meeting agenda.
“I want to see what their track record was,” O’Dell said. “I want to see how big a town they had. I want to see the progression of what's happened to the town and the city that they worked in.”