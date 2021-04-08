Two Wayfair bills in the Missouri legislature could bring increased revenue to local municipalities and help St. Joseph businesses compete with online retailers.
Multiple state and city government officials reiterated the phrase that a Wayfair tax would ‘level the playing field’ for local businesses. Right now, brick-and-mortar stores are at a disadvantage.
“Our local businesses will say that people walk in the door, look at the product, look at the items they want to purchase, and then walk out and purchase on the internet, so they avoid some of those taxes,” said Missouri State Representative Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph.
“This levels the playing field for local mom and pop businesses that are competing against online retailers that don't have to collect sales tax,” said City Councilman Brian Myers. “It's a win-win.”
The internet sales tax would also bring in a significant amount of revenue to local governments, although the exact numbers haven’t been determined.
“This helps our local municipalities more than the state, because I haven't purchased anything on the internet that hasn't been collecting the state sales tax, but what it has not been collecting is the local tax,” said Shields. “This will be a boost for our local economies.”
Senate Bill 153 from Missouri State Senator Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, and House Bill 554 from Missouri State Representative J. Eggleston, R-Maysville, have passed their respective chambers.
Both bills would collect a sales tax on online purchases made through vendors with a physical presence in the state, but there are some differences between the two. The House bill would have local municipalities hold a vote on the use tax, even if it had already been passed by voters. The Senate bill requires the use tax to be collected.
To offset a tax increase, both versions include an income tax cut to lessen the burden on citizens.
“I do agree with the income tax cuts that were included in the Wayfair bill, but my opinion is those issues should have been handled separately,” said Missouri State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville.
Luetkemeyer said the current Wayfair bills aren’t a tax reduction but just moves money around, which shouldn’t be done during the economic struggles of the pandemic.
“Adding an additional tax burden to consumers, particularly at a time where we're facing record unemployment, and the economy is just starting to recover, putting another tax burden on consumers at this point in time, I think is wrong,” said Luetkemeyer.
Luetkemeyer is in the minority with that sentiment. Gov. Mike Parson wants the Wayfair legislation to be a priority, and many state and local officials are listening to his call.
“This bill is the vehicle that we should use,” said Missouri State Representative Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph. “It doesn't make everyone happy, but I think there's enough compromise in there to get it done. We want to protect our businesses that are in the state of Missouri, it does that.”
