An army of retail investors, organized in online forums and chat rooms, have sent Gamestop's stock skyrocketing, even though the company's performance doesn't match the price.
Jason Satchell, assistant professor of economics at Northwest Missouri State University, said normal everyday people likely will be on the losing end of the Gamestop rollercoaster when it comes to an end.
"It sends a bad message to Joe and Sally Smith in St. Joe who says, 'I don't want my money in the markets. It scares me that these people can go out there and manipulate these prices like this,'" Satchell said.
Gamestop's stock has skyrocketed to more than $300. It started at about $20 at the beginning of the year. The meteoric rise is due in part to retail investors, who have coalesced around the idea of buying the company's stock online, while more institutional investors, like hedge funds, bet the company's stock would fall.
When the stock price rose, the institutional investors were forced to buy the stock at the higher price, refreshing the cycle. Satchell said the problem therein lies inside Gamestop, which is not a sound company, and whose business model doesn't comport to 2021.
Eventually Satchell believes the stock will fall, and it won't be institutional investors who lose out the most. While retail investors attempt to drive the stock to an even higher price, many institutional investors may have already cut their losses.
"Every smart person knows the stock is going to be worth five bucks, maybe less," Satchell said.
While average people may take losses, institutional investors have not emerged from the battle unscathed. Melvin Capital, a hedge fund, was forced to close after its short position, or bet, that Gamestop's stock would go down, failed.
Retail traders, many of whom are younger, used phone apps like Robinhood to make their trades. In response to the volatility of Gamestop's stock, which has seen sharp declines amongst its rise in the past few days, Robinhood initially prevented traders from buying Gamestop's stock on Thursday.
Satchell said Robinhood's decision to curb trading likely was a mechanism to protect its users because the stock likely will crash. Robinhood also allows traders to "trade on the margin," essentially loaning them some amount of money to make the trade. If the stock collapses, Robinhood could be out some of the loan money.
"(Robinhood) doesn't want you to buy this stock, because let's be honest it's probably going to fall, and somebody is going to get hurt," Satchell said.
But the decision to halt trading, which has been partially rescinded by Robinhood, drew the ire of area lawmakers. Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall said Wall Street was "trying to silence" Main Street.
The decision to prevent users from buying Gamestop stock, while still allowing them to sell it, potentially benefited the hedge funds that bet against the stock in the first place.
"After a year of financial uncertainty and turmoil for everyday Americans, Robinhood shutting regular folks out of the market because they 'aren’t smart enough to invest' is insulting and wrong," Marshall said.
Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley also blasted Robinhood's decision.
"It shows that the fix is in," Hawley said in a news release. "They’re fine if these day traders do as they’re told, you know, do what they’re supposed to do but when they get ideas of their own and they bet against Wall Street, well, my gosh, then they’re a threat, then they need to be shut down."