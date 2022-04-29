Starting Monday, St. Joseph City Council meetings could look and sound different.
The previous council voted 6-3 to allow for electronic voting in its last meeting on April 4. The city is moving to a new system, Civic Plus, at no additional cost, and one of the perks is electronic voting.
“We didn't say that we would use electronic voting because that's up to this council,” said City Councilman Marty Novak. “Civic Plus will be the new system that will be decided by the council as we move forward.”
If the new council wants to use the electronic method, all votes will be registered simultaneously with the final tally displayed on the screens in the council chamber and to the public watching online.
If the council makes the switch, the voting dynamic will change.
Right now, a verbal roll call is taken in a rotating alphabetical order. This means the last person called knows how everyone else voted. With eight council members and the mayor, that person can be a tiebreaker in a close vote.
However, with electronic voting, the traditional “swing vote” is essentially eliminated, since all votes are done simultaneously.
“It will change the dynamics and that'll be kind of exciting to see what happens at the meeting,” said Councilman Randy Schultz.
“I like the electronic voting,” he said. “I think it's cleaner.”
City Councilman Andy Trout, who was the last person in the roll call at the new council’s first meeting, agrees.
“I personally like electronic voting,” he said. “I'm young, everything is electronic these days. It's a cleaner means of doing so. It still shows up to people at home, people on the television, people in the audience can still see who voted which way. But I think it's a better system.”
Councilman Marty Novak said his feelings are mixed. He voted to allow for electronic voting but still enjoys the verbal roll call.
“We're representing the people, and when you have a voice vote, that really does express your sentiment,” he said. “We'll have to see what comes of that.”
