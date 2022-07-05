voting image (copy)

The deadline to register to vote in the August primary in Missouri is Wednesday.

 Clayton Anderson | News-Press NOW

The deadline to register to vote in the August primary election is 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 6. 

Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey said people can register at her office in the courthouse. She said those who are unsure if they are registered can call the office at 816-271-1412 to find out. 

Missouri residents can pick one ballot to vote on in the primary election. 

Clayton Anderson can be reached at clayton.anderson@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowAnderson.

