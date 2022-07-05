Voters must register by July 6 for primary election News-Press NOW Clayton Anderson Author email Jul 5, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The deadline to register to vote in the August primary in Missouri is Wednesday. Clayton Anderson | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The deadline to register to vote in the August primary election is 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 6. Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey said people can register at her office in the courthouse. She said those who are unsure if they are registered can call the office at 816-271-1412 to find out. Missouri residents can pick one ballot to vote on in the primary election. Clayton Anderson can be reached at clayton.anderson@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowAnderson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Primary Election Mary Baack Garvey Politics Deadline Voter Ballot August Register Resident Mary Baack-garvey Clayton Anderson Author email Follow Clayton Anderson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Business Doniphan County Pet Rescue works to renovate new shelter space Public Safety New fire station puts safety first, improves accessibility Public Safety Summer favorite foods a choking hazard if not prepped right 1:45 Consumer Animal shelter at critical capacity as owner surrenders increase More Local News → Local Forecast 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
