A polling station worker stands near a voting poll during an election earlier this year at the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau for the municipal primary election in February. Residents are making efforts to increase voter turnout for November's election from the 24.47% turnout that was reported in August.
Over the past year, there has been a concerted effort by people on both sides of the political aisle to improve voter registration and participation on a local level.
August's primary election had 24.5% voter participation in St. Joseph.
Raising that tally by a significant margin is a relevant goal for November's elections, said Josh Blevins, a founding member of Vote St. Joe. Vote St. Joe is a group recently established to provide information about candidates and details about how residents can register and where to vote.
"I would be thrilled to see, you know, 60 to 70% of our of our voters turn out," he said. "I don't know (if) that's realistic, but it's my hope."
A particular focus over the past few months was the aftermath of June's abortion decision by the Supreme Court, and multiple protests that cropped up after featured people on hand to assist with voter registration.
Having resources available to help get residents ready to vote was a key part of the process, said Andrea Cole, one of the organizers at a My Body, My Choice fundraiser held at the end of July.
"They're seeing how important it is to get involved in the political process and to be active in our democracy, and raising their voice," she said. "Whether it's through a vote or through an event, or any type of activist work to give them some powers so that, you know, more rights, fundamental rights aren't taken away from people. And I do think there will be an uptick in voter turnout."
A desire for increased participation isn't limited to the liberal side. It's an important aspect of the political process that people should utilize if they want to make a difference in their community and beyond, said Blevins, who also is a pastor at Grace Calvary.
"I'm coming from a conservative standpoint, but I hope to see that people in our community will take up the banner to use their voice in their vote this coming November," he said.
