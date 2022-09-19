I Voted FILE PHOTO

A polling station worker stands near a voting poll during an election earlier this year at the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau for the municipal primary election in February. Residents are making efforts to increase voter turnout for November's election from the 24.47% turnout that was reported in August.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Over the past year, there has been a concerted effort by people on both sides of the political aisle to improve voter registration and participation on a local level.

August's primary election had 24.5% voter participation in St. Joseph.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.