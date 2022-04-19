With Earth Day coming up on April 22, local parks offer an opportunity for people to help the environment while cleaning up the community.
The St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department is always looking for help in keeping the facilities in good condition, said Jessica Oshel, parks and recreation special events and communications director.
“Having more people in the parks encourages other people to get outside, it just helps St. Joe overall,” she said. “But if you really want to get activity with the parks department and help us out manually, we always appreciate people picking up trash. Unfortunately, that is one of the big problems in St. Joe, whether it’s on the Parkway or within the parks (themselves), we do have a lot of litterbugs.”
Picking up trash is a big help whether it’s done by one person, a family or a whole business.
Through St. Joe FIT, which is a free public walking program that the parks department is involved with, Oshel said they are going to try to incorporate “plogging” this year.
“(Plogging is) where it’s walking or jogging while picking up trash,” she said. “It’s this huge thing in Sweden that we found. We’re going to try to encourage that more this year.”
Another way people can help is through the Adopt-A-Park program by volunteering to help clean up trash. Similar to Adopt-A-Park, the department also has the Adopt-A-Parkway/Trail program.
“(Adopt-A-Park) really helps open up our manpower,” Oshel said. “We don’t have a full staff of maintenance guys right now, so that really does limit what our guys are able to do. If we were to send guys out to go pick up trash, they wouldn’t be mowing or they wouldn’t be picking up sticks in the park road or they wouldn’t be fixing the ballfields.”
Helping to pick up trash opens maintenance workers to do more specialized hands-on work, she said.
“So picking up trash is an easy thing that citizens can do that really helps open up our time,” Oshel said.
She said a group of local third graders is scheduled to pick up trash at Krug Park later this week.
Oshel said volunteer cleanup efforts can have a positive impact.
“A lot of people do have that negative perception about the parks still, for some reason,” she said. “So just any positive thing that you can spread to your neighbors (helps).”
