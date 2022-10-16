D&G

The roof of a vacant building damaged Cafe Acoustic next door.

The building at 1906 Frederick Ave. has been vacant for years and is costing its next-door neighbor, D&G Pub and Grub, thousands of dollars in repairs.

In July, the roof of the vacant building collapsed in on itself, with portions of the debris falling and puncturing holes in the ceiling of Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, which is owned by and attached to D&G.

