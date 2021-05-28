The controversial Chicago Great Western Urban Trail in the North End, which was at an impasse, is set to be voted on by the St. Joseph City Council, this time with a compromise.

The project was planned to connect to trails north of St. Joseph, eventually creating a multi-state system. But the first phase required property owners’ permission, which some didn’t give.

To compromise, the trail now will end south of properties near the intersection of Blackwell and Savannah roads. It then will travel one mile south and connect with trails near the Northside Complex.

But some property owners still are not happy with how this process has gone.

“I don't know why we're going to proceed and put it down any further along Savannah Road,” Travis Smith, whose property no longer is set to be part of the project, said. “With all the facts laid out with what it's going to take to get the trail put down and what you gain for what you're going to spend, I honestly don't understand.”

If a construction contract for the trail is approved by the council, Smith said the city agreed to build a privacy fence on the south side of his property where the trail will end.

The trail will help connect neighborhoods in the North End, where sidewalks are scarce, and bridge-separated areas of St. Joseph that were cut off because of work on the Blacksnake Creek project.

However, this doesn’t satisfy Smith. He questions why the city would build trails when there is a bad need for sidewalks, especially in neighborhoods with schools.

“There could have been a sidewalk for the kids at Pershing (Elementary) School along Blackwell (Road), which is in a horrible, horrible need,” Smith said. “I know there are other roads in this city that have schools that are in need of it too.”

This isn’t possible with these funds though. The $300,000 trail will be built with CIP money and can’t be used on other alternative transportation methods like sidewalks.

Andy Clements, the director of public works, said it would be nice for a future Capital Improvements Program project to address the lack of sidewalks in the North End.

“That project will take a big budget as there would be a lot of work to build enclosed storm drainage and build retaining walls so there's room for a sidewalk,” Clements said. “Lots of property acquisition from the property owners will be needed too. With homes pretty close to the street on Blackwell, taking big chunks of the front yards to build all of this will probably be controversial.”

The city initially applied for a federal grant for the project, but because it isn’t completing the entire trail, as specified in the application, the grant was denied.

“The good part is we've been doing very well on our trail project budgets, so we're able to get over that really easily,” Clements said. "Frankly, had I known that I probably wouldn't even have written the federal grant, because there are just all kinds of delays and costs and labor involved in that.”

The regional trail system will be more difficult to complete, but the shortened path still allows for that to take place in the future.

The construction of the trail still has to be approved by the city council. If it receives the go-ahead, work will begin this summer and could be completed early next year.