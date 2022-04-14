The city of St. Joseph is adding another program to address blight and revitalize properties.
The Urban Homestead Program is a one-to-one match grant of up to $50,000 to assist residents in acquiring and improving the exterior of buildings in historic and older residential neighborhoods. All fund allocations are through reimbursement and must be approved by a board, which will be appointed by the incoming city council.
The program was created through $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. But those funds could double thanks to a match from the state.
“One of the discussion points centered around how to utilize these funds to assist our blighted neighborhoods and help our population that needed to address some of the exterior improvements to the property or to attract new investment into areas around our Downtown,” said Clint Thompson, the city’s planning and community development director.
Thompson said this program will work in conjunction with the Land Bank, another project that was created three years ago with the intent to redevelop abandoned, delinquent properties by incentivizing private investment with the end goal of transferring dilapidated properties to responsible owners.
However, the difference between the two programs is how they acquire property.
The Land Bank’s main objective is to acquire properties through tax sales and then transfer those properties into the ownership of individuals who could maintain and rehab those structures.
The Urban Homestead Program, through state statute, can acquire property through eminent domain.
“That opportunity could allow this board to gain access to property that currently is in a condition that either the property owner has not followed up with maintenance of the property, an individual no longer lives in St. Joseph and maintain the property or if we've had issues with the property that are causing the neighborhood to become blighted.”
The intent of the Urban Homestead Program is to be a public-private partnership — the city provides matching funds to kickstart private development. But these ARPA funds have to be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026, so if the program gets off to a slow start, similar to the Land Bank, the city could use the funds to develop properties itself before marketing them out to individuals.
“This program is another tool for the city to utilize,” Thompson said. “Not one tool is going to fix all problems that exist related to this particular issue, so using this as another incentive, I think is a step in the direction to help improve community appearance.”
While the two programs have different methods, they have the same objective: Clean up St. Joseph.
“These are tools that can work together, not at odds, because we're all after the same goal,” said Steve Briggs, the chairman of the Land Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.