Upgrades in progress at Civic Arena

With a new floor in place, the foundation has been laid for improvements at St. Joseph's Civic Arena.
Upgrades are being made at the Downtown facility ahead of the NCAA Women’s Division II Basketball Final Four in March of 2023, which the Civic Arena is set to host. The venue also hosts a number of other events, including the circus, trade shows and entertainment events.
“And that (NCAA event) was really the big push to go ahead and get the floor done,” Jeff Atkins, St. Joseph's assistant parks director, said.
Approximately $1 million in parks tax money has been earmarked for Civic Arena improvements, and more funding could come from additional sources.
After the newly renovated floor made its debut at a Harlem Globetrotters game earlier this month, parks department leaders are looking to the next upgrades. Atkins said getting ready for the basketball tournament, crews will have a busy 12 months ahead.
Besides the new floor, the Civic Arena will get other improvements which will help make the building look more modern.
Atkins said they will be replacing the stadium seating in the entire arena.
Officials also have been talking with a vendor to find a replacement for the arena scoreboard, which will feature a new LED display.
"We're also looking at four smaller scoreboards to hang on the ends of the arena," he said. "Two on each end."
New scorer's tables will be added as well.
Atkins said renovation also will be done on the Civic Arena's floor ports, which are used when hosting certain events. He said the current ports are becoming old and weathered, despite being indoors.
Other improvements include working on the sidewalks around the arena.
"We're really in a time crunch to get the items here and installed in time," he said. "Because we're basically one year away in March, that's when the tournament's coming in 2023. So we got a lot of things to get done in a year's time."
During these renovations, Atkins asks for people to be patient with the work being done.
“It’s like redecorating at home -- you kind of got to live in a bit of a mess until you get it done,” he said. “Just be patient with us, we’ll get it done. And hopefully, once we get it done, it’ll be something that the community can be very proud of.”
The last time the Civic Arena was renovated is when the building was built.
"It (the Civic Arena) opened in 1981, and it hasn't changed since," he said.
Atkins said the new renovations will add to the experience at the Civic Arena and make people want to come back.
"Next time there's some kind of game, they're going to want to come," Atkins said. "Not necessarily for the game but the experience."
