Andrew County Ambulance Director Blake Rudel demonstrates how to use a heart monitor to check body functions, like heart rate and blood pressure. Revised legislation will require ambulance district board members to complete training within a year of being elected to their positions.
A revised law passed recently will increase requirements on board members for ambulance districts, and one area expert believes it will be an important change.
The updated legislation requires board of director members to complete training within a year of taking office or else they will be barred from running for reelection.
It's an important standard to maintain because it ensures that board members have the knowledge to be active participants in ambulance district meetings, Andrew County Ambulance Director Blake Rudel said.
"I think it's a very good thing and I'm going to encourage my new board members to take it as soon as possible," he said. "It's going to give them more of a footing, too, in a good stance to say, 'Hey, I kind of know what's going on.' Rather than just sitting in the board meetings and kind of going with the flow like everybody else."
Rudel recently took the training to know what was expected of board members. It varied from Sunshine Law requirements to financial details and included details that were new to Rudel, as well, he said.
Some districts, like Andrew County, already have board members with training experience but others have been less receptive in the past, Rudel said.
"Once the law was passed, a lot of districts said, 'Hey, we've got a lot of people that have been here forever that don't really want to take the class,'" he said. "Unfortunately ... it's going to be time for them to take it or move over for the new generation to come in and help run the boards."
The previous standard was that members had up to three years to take the training. But the previous standard was more lax and sometimes was disregarded because there was no penalty, Rudel said.
Andrew County's board members meet monthly, but that doesn't reduce the impact of their role, particularly from a representation standpoint, he said.
"It's an important office," he said. "They're representing the taxpayers of their district and they need to be able to represent them and be there for them."
