Blake Rudel using heart monitor

Andrew County Ambulance Director Blake Rudel demonstrates how to use a heart monitor to check body functions, like heart rate and blood pressure. Revised legislation will require ambulance district board members to complete training within a year of being elected to their positions.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

A revised law passed recently will increase requirements on board members for ambulance districts, and one area expert believes it will be an important change.

The updated legislation requires board of director members to complete training within a year of taking office or else they will be barred from running for reelection.

