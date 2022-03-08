Schneider Electric is entering the next phase of a project at St. Joseph’s water protection facility that will save the city more than $17 million in 20 years.
Phase III consists of two parts. The first focuses on biogas. The project will replace digester mixing equipment to improve gas production and volatile solids deconstruction. It also will replace biogas boosters and relocate the biogas flare — all to optimize biogas collection and the reuse system. This will save the city more than $276,000, or 14% of the total operation cost.
The second part of the project focuses on aeration and mechanical savings. The project will install and replace new equipment, including blowers for the aeration basins, a sludge control system, airflow meters and HVAC equipment.
Once the entire project is complete, the city will save about $17.2 million in total annual costs — a combination of energy and disposal savings and operations and maintenance cost avoidance.
The project will be paid for by the State Revolving Fund through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. This is a subsidized low-interest loan program to preserve and protect water resources. But the city also could use the next installment of American Rescue Plan Act funds for part of the project. The new city council will have to determine what funding sources provide the best bang for their buck.
Some members of the council were concerned about how the rising inflation would affect the project and returns going forward. However, the city’s contract with Schneider Electric includes guaranteed savings.
“We've got processes in place through finance and through the public works department to make certain that we're getting the dollars that (Schneider Electric) is saying we're going to save,” said City Councilman Madison Davis. “We've got some way to go back to them and say, ‘Hey, we didn't achieve this, so what can be done to mitigate that?’”
While this Schneider Electric project saves money, the city’s planning department made changes to its zoning code to save staff and residents time.
“If anyone's tried to use our zoning code before, they're probably familiar with just how unwieldy it can be,” said City Planner Zack Martin. “It's a few hundred pages of PDF text that you have to do a lot of cross-referencing and a lot of it is outdated information, a lot of it is redundant. So staff took on the challenge of bringing the code into 2022, as best we can.”
The changes replace outdated language and provide updates on commercial properties, contextual setbacks and landscaping requirements. The biggest substitution is a district use table that makes it easier for residents to see all the listings of uses that are possible in any zoning district.
“It is important to have a bit of flexibility built into code, so when someone submits an application, city staff and the developers or individuals, who are maybe building a house or something of that nature, can work together to make sure that any project that is completed is appropriate for the area in the city as a whole,” Martin said.
Both the zoning code changes and the next phase of the Schneider Electric project will go before the council for an official vote in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.