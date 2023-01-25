The federal government spending package that passed in December is bringing changes to how many Americans save for retirement, including automatic 401(k) enrollment and payment matching for emergency saving accounts and student loans.
The Secure Act 2.0 was combined with the spending package to be part of an omnibus bill.
Automatic enrollment
The legislation will require employers starting new plans in 2025 to automatically enroll eligible employees in their 401(k) and 403(b) plans set to between 3% and 10%. An employee can specify the percentage he or she wants to contribute or can choose not to have an account set up. Contributions would increase automatically by one percentage point each year, until at least 10% but not more than 15%.
Emergency savings account
Employers also are allowed to automatically enroll their employees into an emergency savings account, which is linked to their retirement account. The employee would set aside up to 3% of their salary until the employee saved $2,500.
A St. Joseph financial planner with Thrivent said it’s a way for the government to incentivize workers to create an emergency fund.
“I think a lot of individuals in our community or just nationwide, they struggle with saving for an emergency, if an AC unit goes out or transmission in the vehicle goes out,” Cody Vaughn said.
Generally, financial planners recommend having three to six months of expenses reserved for this type of savings.
The emergency savings account will function similarly to a Roth account. Workers will contribute to the savings account with money they already have paid taxes on, so they can withdraw money from it tax-free. Employers can match the contributions their employees are making to their emergency savings account, but the employers’ match would go into the employees’ retirement account.
Emergency 401(k) withdrawal
Another rule included in the legislation that goes into effect in 2024 allows employees to make one withdrawal a year from their 401(k) or IRAs up to $1,000 without being penalized the extra 10%. The worker will be cut off from making emergency withdrawals for three years if the employee does not replace the funds within three years of taking it out.
Student loan payment matching program
Also starting in 2024, the bill allows employers to match contributions employees make toward their student loan payments, even if the employee was not contributing to their retirement plan.
Government match for low-income earners
The legislation changes the current Saver’s Credit into a government-matching contribution into an IRA or retirement plan. The program starts in 2027. The match begins to phase out for joint tax returns between $41,000 and $71,000; single taxpayers between $20,500 and $35,500; and for household heads between $30,750 and $53,250.
Part-time workers
Employees who work part-time will be eligible to participate in employers’ retirement plans after working for two consecutive years, instead of the current three years required. The employee would need to work between 500 and 999 hours for two consecutive years.
Rolling over educational funds
Another element that changes is people can roll over up to $35,000 from their 529 college savings accounts that are at least 15 years old tax and penalty-free into a Roth IRA. Each year, the rollover amounts are limited to Roth IRA contribution limits.
“So many individuals in our community-owned 529 accounts,” said Vaughn.
The policy allows parents or grandparents who created this savings account for their loved one who ended up not going to college to invest the funds into a retirement account instead.
Learn more
The legislation also impacts older Americans who will soon retire or are already retired. You can read about those changes here at newspressnow.com.
