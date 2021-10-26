city hall (copy)

A total of 15 people have filed for the city elections as of Tuesday.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Two more candidates have filed for City Council seats, bringing the total number of people in races for next year's municipal election to 15 as of Tuesday.

Incumbent Madison Davis filed for District 1, his current district, although he pulled a petition for at-large too.

Randy Schultz filed for an at-large council seat, the fourth candidate to enter that race.

Two more people have pulled petitions that would allow them to file for the election, including Pat Jones for District 1 and Jason Soper for municipal judge.

The following candidates have filed for the election:

Mayor

John Josendale

Gary Lewis

Gary Wilkinson

Council At-Large

Brenda Blessing

Carl Jennings

Kenton Randolph

Randy Schultz

Council District 1

Madison Davis

Council District 2

Aaron Armstrong

Taylor Crouse

Council District 3

Andrew Trout

Council District 4

Michael Grimm

Russell Moore

Municipal Judge

Ted Elo

Terri Lowdon

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.