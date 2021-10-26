Two more candidates have filed for City Council seats, bringing the total number of people in races for next year's municipal election to 15 as of Tuesday.
Incumbent Madison Davis filed for District 1, his current district, although he pulled a petition for at-large too.
Randy Schultz filed for an at-large council seat, the fourth candidate to enter that race.
Two more people have pulled petitions that would allow them to file for the election, including Pat Jones for District 1 and Jason Soper for municipal judge.
The following candidates have filed for the election:
Mayor
John Josendale
Gary Lewis
Gary Wilkinson
Council At-Large
Brenda Blessing
Carl Jennings
Kenton Randolph
Randy Schultz
Council District 1
Madison Davis
Council District 2
Aaron Armstrong
Taylor Crouse
Council District 3
Andrew Trout
Council District 4
Michael Grimm
Russell Moore
Municipal Judge
Ted Elo
Terri Lowdon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.