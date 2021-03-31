An anti-doxxing bill passed the Missouri Senate with a 30 to 4 vote and is moving to the House.
Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, sponsored Senate Bill No. 129, which makes publishing personal information, such as phone numbers and addresses, of law enforcement officers and their family members a class E felony, if that information is posted as a threat.
“As we've seen around the country, one of the things that a lot of activist groups have started doing is they are targeting law enforcement families on the internet, encouraging people to show up at their homes to protest, encouraging them to show up at their children's schools to protest and harass their children,” Luetkemeyer said. “That's totally unacceptable and should be a felony offense.”
The legislation will not only protect law enforcement officers but also corrections and parole officers, as well as prosecuting attorneys.
“There's some individuals that take things to the extreme,” said House Representative Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph. “This is a way to protect some of the people in public life.”
Luetkemeyer’s bill makes publishing any personal information, with the intent of threatening harm or death, illegal. This includes posting online, like social media, but also publishing information on fliers or through a megaphone at a rally or protest.
In fact, Luetkemeyer filed his bill after a protester, outside of a Kansas City police station, threatened to disclose the school of an officer’s child.
“It's really important that we protect our law enforcement and their families from any retribution that people might have for law enforcement officers just doing their job,” said House Representative Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph.
A similar bill, House Bill No. 59, passed the House and will be moving to the Senate. However, this bill differs from Luetkemeyer's in that it increases the act from a class C misdemeanor to a class A misdemeanor.
Sergeant Brad Kerns, the president of the local Fraternal Order of Police, said this anti-doxxing legislation is a step in the right direction. Some St. Joseph police officers have had their personal information posted online and received threats because of it. Kerns said no officer should have to go through that for just doing their job.
Luetkemeyer said he expects his bill to pass the House before the session ends on May 15.
