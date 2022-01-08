While many are cleaning up their yards this time of year by shoveling snow or taking down decorations, some residents are dealing with a different problem: trash.
Many Buchanan County residents have been complaining of loose trash being blown off of garbage trucks and onto their property. These homeowners are directly on the route which these trucks take when they are driving trash to the St. Joseph landfill.
Rod McQuerrey, superintendent of solid waste and recycling, said that for the most part, trash companies follow regulations on covering the tops of their vehicles. McQuerrey said that most issues of trash being blown off of trucks are caused by loads of garbage being delivered to the landfill by the public.
“Generally speaking, it’s roll-off trucks and the public, pickups, trailers and what have you, that load their stuff up and don’t get it secure properly,” he said.
McQuerrey said that roll-off trucks, which are vehicles with box tops, and pickups are the biggest problem because their loads are not secured by a tarp and trash can be blown off.
He said the landfill does charge fees for both commercial and public drivers for transporting loads without a tarp.
For picking up trash, McQuerrey said the landfill has an agreement with the Missouri Department of Transportation on which stretches of highway each cover.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said that any law enforcement officer, including those from his office, can provide a summons for a truck that is improperly securing a load of trash.
Not only does the St. Joseph landfill receive calls on the subject, but the Buchanan County Commission does as well.
“We get quite a few (calls), daily,” said Ron Hook, Western Buchanan County Commissioner. “We get people that (are) either along that area or people that live in other parts of the county that drive that area and just see a lot of trash laying along roadsides.”
For general trash pick up in Buchanan County, county government employees assist, along with the sheriff’s office’s inmate clean-up crew as well.
Hook said they will sometimes receive calls about trash from the same county residents.
“We do. And we don’t discourage it,” he said. “In fact, we ask them to because they’re the best eyes for us out there, as far as trash goes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.