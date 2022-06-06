The oldest transit system west of the Mississippi is getting a facelift.
St. Joseph Transit, known as “The Ride”, will change its name to Go St. Joe and include new buses, signs, a transfer station and routes as part of the rebrand. The changes will take place over the course of two years and will begin Aug. 15 in conjunction with the Kansas City Chiefs training camp.
“The buses are brand new,” said City Councilman Kenton Randolph. “They're here for the community, us and for our visitors that come to St. Joseph. It's definitely a big plus for St. Joe.”
The route changes will decrease wait times from an average of one hour to 30 minutes.
“It's an opportunity to get more service to the public, give some of the things that they've been asking for — more frequent buses, getting to where they want to go quicker,” said Michelle Schultz, the transit general manager. “It's all about the customer.”
Most of these rebranding projects will be paid for using state and federal grants. The purpose is to increase ridership, which took a hit during the pandemic. Right now, the system runs about 1,100 people a day. Before the pandemic, ridership was 1,500 a day.
The overhaul of the transit system is to make it more accessible for the public. The city wants people to realize how easy it is to get from one place to another using the buses.
“We want to make St. Joseph a place to come, a place to work and to shop and to be at, so it's a great opportunity for St. Joseph,” Randolph said.
But there are opportunities to make it more usable. Randolph, who owns Randolph Seating and Mobility, recommended the system create discounted day passes for those with accessibility issues. He also offered the idea of business passes that offers riders the opportunity “to go to the local businesses, restaurants, bars and so forth that would entice people to support our local community,” he said.
During the work session Monday, the council also discussed the energy savings projects at the water protection facility. Project A — with the primary purpose of replacing digesters — is already underway and won’t increase sewer rates by paying for the project through energy savings.
Project B, which will install new blowers and a sludge control system, requires a $1 million investment from the city using American Rescue Plan Act funds to receive a $5 million state grant. The council will officially vote on the allocation during an upcoming meeting, but the consensus was favorable.
“It's good money that we're going to spend conservatively to get $6 million,” Randolph said. “That's going to reduce our operating expenses, so in the long run, it will save St. Joseph money to do this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.