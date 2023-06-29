The City of St. Joseph is taking on more responsibility for its transit system, planning to manage it more closely with less help from outside parties.
The most recent step is the addition of a transit general manager position under city control, which was approved earlier this week.
Michelle Schultz will remain in the position, but now as a city employee, no longer with management help from an outside agency, St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter said.
"As it will work moving forward, the manager of the day-to-day operations of the system will actually be a city employee," Carter said. So it may enable us to react a little more rapidly when events arise."
The city also will start providing workers' compensation insurance for transit employees instead of a third party.
St. Joseph officials have been looking into the changes for a while and will allow the transit program to be run more closely with the city, Carter said.
"It's a very complex set of circumstances that really led us to determining this is the best way to manage the system," he said. "But in the end, we're going to have closer, closer level management of the day-to-day operations than the system, as the system operates right now."
Not all aspects of the transit system will be presided over by the city, since bus drivers will be employed through a nonprofit corporation. The city will provide management, but bus driver pay has to be handled through the nonprofit corporation because of the federal labor laws in place combined with which grants St. Joseph utilizes, Carter said.
The company that was providing support for bus drivers' pension plans decided a couple of years ago that it would not continue the service. That led to the city supporting the pension plans, with the newly created corporation handling bus driver operations, he said.
Changes take effect Friday. Go St. Joe, the public face, will not change, and there also will be no effect on bus routes, Carter said.
