TRANSIT UNION

Gene Ritchheart, left, and Steve Gilmore, right, the president and vice president of the local transit drivers union, are asking the city for salary increases to combat a bus driver shortage.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

When St. Joseph Transit expanded routes in August, the move put stress on its drivers, leading to a shortage and a request for salary increases.

St. Joseph Transit’s rebrand earlier this year included new routes that cut travel time in half, from one hour to 30 minutes. But the change forced drivers to put in a total of 191 hours of overtime — 100 hours more than the previous week.

Overtime hours

A chart showing the total overtime hours logged per week by St. Joseph Transit drivers.

