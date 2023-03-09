The city allocated $800,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for Community Action Partnership to build tiny homes for transitional housing. The city has signed off on CAP’s proposed location of 2101 S. Eighth St. for the tiny homes village.
At first glance, the property on South Eighth Street is little more than a narrow block of dormant grass nestled between a railroad line, a highway bridge and a barrier fence.
Soon, it could include something else. Community Action Partnership is looking to build a tiny homes village for chronically homeless adults. The project, delayed for months, took a big step forward at Monday’s City Council meeting with the passage of a resolution endorsing the site at 2101 S. Eighth St. for a tiny homes village.
“We wanted something that obviously had the correct infrastructure and was going to be easy to develop,” said Whitney Lanning, executive director of CAP in St. Joseph. “But we also wanted something that was going to be close to Downtown services. We think we found that with this property.”
The council didn’t approve the project details, which still are pending, but gave its assent to the use of the South Eighth Street property for the tiny homes village. The resolution of support also represents one of the council’s first official acts regarding tiny homes. A few years ago, the city code was updated to create a classification called R-ISH for homes that are 900 square feet or smaller.
Up until now, tiny homes haven’t been much more than a niche product or a topic for reality TV. The city planner in St. Joseph expects them to eventually become more than a novelty because of housing costs and infill needs in some empty lots in the city.
“Demand is starting to pick up because home prices are escalating so quickly,” said Brandon Kanoy, the city planner. “We definitely see an interest. It’s just how it gets implemented is something people are working on.”
That was apparent at Monday’s council meeting. The council not only signed off on CAP’s vision for tiny homes, but it also considered a private developer’s proposal to rezone property on the 3600 block of Sacramento Street for four small structures.
That proposal was rejected. At the meeting, council members expressed reservations about the effect of tiny homes on existing neighborhoods. The Planning Commission previously recommended approval of the application, but the public hearing process demonstrated considerable opposition and stigma associated with tiny homes.
More than one neighbor referred to the Sacramento Street proposal as a “glorified mobile home park.” The developers could not be reached for comment. (The city’s R-ISH zoning requires the structures to have pitched roofs with shingles and to be constructed on anchored foundations, not wheels).
Monday’s meeting shows there are still plenty of questions about what tiny homes are. Some might view them as a chance to simplify and de-clutter their lives. To others, they open avenues to homeownership that might be unavailable for younger or lower-income residents. The National Association of Realtors put the median home prices at $160,000 in Buchanan County during the third quarter of 2022. The average monthly mortgage payment rose from $540 to $830 in a one-year period.
Kanoy acknowledges there’s plenty to work out, but he believes this won’t be the last debate about tiny homes.
“They really can help fill a niche of housing when you can’t afford to put up a $300,000 house,” Kanoy said. “For a small home, if you can get in for $50,000 total, that makes your mortgage much more affordable.”
CAP now moves forward in what could be one of the first big public examples of tiny homes in St. Joseph. The council’s resolution of support is effective until Dec. 31, suggesting that the clock is ticking to make them a reality.
“We are going to be working really quickly to get this out because we know that there are a lot of people who really need it,” Lanning said.
