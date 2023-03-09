Tiny Homes

The city allocated $800,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for Community Action Partnership to build tiny homes for transitional housing. The city has signed off on CAP’s proposed location of 2101 S. Eighth St. for the tiny homes village.

At first glance, the property on South Eighth Street is little more than a narrow block of dormant grass nestled between a railroad line, a highway bridge and a barrier fence.

Soon, it could include something else. Community Action Partnership is looking to build a tiny homes village for chronically homeless adults. The project, delayed for months, took a big step forward at Monday’s City Council meeting with the passage of a resolution endorsing the site at 2101 S. Eighth St. for a tiny homes village.

