Time to start filing taxes

Tax season officially saw its start on Jan. 24, but this year could bring a backlog of tax issues relating to the IRS, according to one local tax practitioner.
Jackie Watts, of Jackie Watts EA Tax & Accounting, said that 2021 was a record for people trying to get in contact with the IRS.
“It’s actually, in my opinion, gonna be worse this year because the IRS is still working on 2020 (tax) returns that they haven’t processed,” she said.
Watts said many people have been waiting for months to resolve tax issues from last year.
“And it’s not gonna get better anytime soon,” she said. “So, that’s really an issue for a lot of people.”
Watts said that she spoke to an IRS agent over the phone and was told that many IRS workers are directed to answer phone calls, which causes them to neglect their paperwork.
According to an annual 2021 report from the National Taxpayer Advocate, an independent organization within the IRS, the federal agency had a backlog of over 35 million tax returns at the end of the year’s filing season.
The report credits this and other tax issues being caused by administrating several COVID-19 financial relief programs, COVID protocols affecting work and an increased number of American taxpayers. The report said that the IRS performed well in 2021 under the circumstances.
“So, be sure that you save all your documents, anything that you receive, 1099-wise or the letters from the IRS," Watts said. "Make sure everything matches that you put on your return.”
Watts cautioned that the IRS becomes backlogged in March. She advised filing early and speeding up refunds by requesting a direct deposit.
Watts said most early filers have simple returns with just W-2 forms. But if they have children, those returns could become complicated due to the Advanced Child Tax Credit payments.
