Three more people have filed their petition for next year's city elections, bringing the total to 18.
Incumbents Marty Novak and Kent O'Dell filed for city council at-large. O'Dell currently holds an at-large seat, while Novak is the councilman for District 2.
After the redistricting, Novak's district changed significantly, so he decided to run at-large.
Mike Bodde filed for District 2, the third person to join that race.
The following candidates have filed for the election:
Mayor
John Josendale
Gary Lewis
Gary Wilkinson
Council At-Large
Brenda Blessing
Carl Jennings
Marty Novak
Kent O'Dell
Kenton Randolph
Randy Schultz
Council District 1
Madison Davis
Council District 2
Aaron Armstrong
Mike Bodde
Taylor Crouse
Council District 3
Andrew Trout
Council District 4
Michael Grimm
Russell Moore
Municipal Judge
Ted Elo
Terri Lowdon
