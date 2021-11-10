Placeholder City Hall (copy)

Three more candidates have filed for the municipal elections, bringing the total to 18.

Three more people have filed their petition for next year's city elections, bringing the total to 18.

Incumbents Marty Novak and Kent O'Dell filed for city council at-large. O'Dell currently holds an at-large seat, while Novak is the councilman for District 2.

After the redistricting, Novak's district changed significantly, so he decided to run at-large.

Mike Bodde filed for District 2, the third person to join that race.

The following candidates have filed for the election:

Mayor

John Josendale

Gary Lewis

Gary Wilkinson

Council At-Large

Brenda Blessing

Carl Jennings

Marty Novak

Kent O'Dell

Kenton Randolph

Randy Schultz

Council District 1

Madison Davis

Council District 2

Aaron Armstrong

Mike Bodde

Taylor Crouse

Council District 3

Andrew Trout

Council District 4

Michael Grimm

Russell Moore

Municipal Judge

Ted Elo

Terri Lowdon

