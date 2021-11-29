The final city election candidate list shrinks to 25 after three people didn't meet the qualifications to run.
Five residents filed their petitions on the final day Nov. 23. However, their petitions still needed to be verified by the Buchanan County clerk to ensure the proper number of signatures were from registered St. Joseph voters.
After the process, three candidates didn't meet the qualifications — James Kindred, Kathy Hill-Bahner and Rusty Summers.
Below are the final candidates for city elections (names appear as they will on the ballot):
Mayor
—Gary Wilkinson
—John Josendale
—Gary Lewis
—Whitney Lanning
Council At-Large
—Kenton Randolph
—Carl Jennings
—Brenda Blessing
—Randy Schultz
—Marty Novak
—Kent "Spanky" O'Dell
—Jeff Schomburg
—Andy Montee
—Kenneth W. Reeder
Council District 1
—Madison Davis
—Patricia A. Jones
Council District 2
—Taylor Crouse
—Aaron W. Armstrong
—Mike Bodde
—Ben Burtnett
Council District 3
—Andrew Trout
Council District 4
—Michael Grimm
—Russell Moore
Municipal Judge
—Theodore "Ted" Elo
—Terri Lowden
—Jason Soper
