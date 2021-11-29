Placeholder City Hall (copy)

The final city election list closes with 25 candidates.

The final city election candidate list shrinks to 25 after three people didn't meet the qualifications to run.

Five residents filed their petitions on the final day Nov. 23. However, their petitions still needed to be verified by the Buchanan County clerk to ensure the proper number of signatures were from registered St. Joseph voters.

After the process, three candidates didn't meet the qualifications — James Kindred, Kathy Hill-Bahner and Rusty Summers.

Below are the final candidates for city elections (names appear as they will on the ballot):

Mayor

—Gary Wilkinson

—John Josendale

—Gary Lewis

—Whitney Lanning

Council At-Large

—Kenton Randolph

—Carl Jennings

—Brenda Blessing

—Randy Schultz

—Marty Novak

—Kent "Spanky" O'Dell

—Jeff Schomburg

—Andy Montee

—Kenneth W. Reeder

Council District 1

—Madison Davis

—Patricia A. Jones

Council District 2

—Taylor Crouse

—Aaron W. Armstrong

—Mike Bodde

—Ben Burtnett

Council District 3

—Andrew Trout

Council District 4

—Michael Grimm

—Russell Moore

Municipal Judge

—Theodore "Ted" Elo

—Terri Lowden

—Jason Soper

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

