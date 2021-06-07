The park sales tax citizens committee met for the first time Monday to discuss how to prioritize a list of projects that could receive revenue if the tax is approved by voters in August.

After the council approved the eight-member committee during their last meeting, they asked for a complete list of park projects by June 21. This would allow the city plenty of time to inform voters about where their money would go, but this is a tall task for the committee.

“As we discussed in the meeting, a lot of these good things, people may or may not see every day or every other day, so that’s something we’re gonna have to work on as far as getting the word out and making sure people, the public, truly understand where this money could go,” said Chirs Clark, the committee chairman.

And the money could go many places. The Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Department oversees numerous parks and buildings, including Civic Arena, the Missouri Theater and the Wyeth Tootle Mansion.

To help, Parks Director Chuck Kempf and his staff created an extensive list of projects that could use the money from the sales tax. The committee’s job is to narrow down that list.

“Chuck (Kempf) and Jeff (Atkins) in the Parks Department have done an incredible job getting the list together and really being able to inventory the issues and the needs they’ve got,” Clark said. “We’re very lucky to have somebody like Chuck and his staff to put this together to really bring everything to the surface. The list is impressive. It’s way bigger than I wish it were though.”

Each committee member will rank five projects from the list before their next meeting Wednesday. They will then discuss their individual priorities to help with the final determination. Multiple members offered their priorities during the meeting, including restrooms and new parks.

For Clark, the entire department is a priority. Many parks aren’t receiving the necessary maintenance, and staff doesn’t have proper equipment. Kempf said only six items have been replaced in the last four years.

The committee wants this process to look very similar to the Capital Improvements Program, which has significant support from the voters every time it’s on the ballot. The reason? People know exactly where their money is going thanks to an itemized list presented to the voters. The park sales tax citizens committee wants to have the same success.