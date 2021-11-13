For Tiffany Thompson, the day begins before dawn. She awakens at 4:30 a.m., leaves the house and drives through the inky darkness in Liberty, Missouri.
About 50 minutes later, after a peaceful drive in an SUV that she affectionally calls her “mom car,” this sixth-grade social studies teacher arrives at her destination: Spring Garden Middle School in St. Joseph.
“Oh, it’s pitch black,” she said. “Definitely pitch black. I don’t mind the drive at all. I love coming up here.”
She’s not alone.
Dr. Russell Grimes, a podiatrist, commutes every morning from Platte City to St. Joseph, where he has an independent practice. “It’s all highway miles,” he said. “It allows me time to set the tone for the day as well as allows me to decompress on the way home.”
Noah Briles started making the long drive in the early 1990s when he established a law practice in St. Joseph. He lives in northern Kansas City, which serves as a halfway point between his work and his wife’s place of employment.
“I can usually stick it on cruise control and it’s a fairly relaxing trip,” he said.
SIGNIFICANT CHURN
It’s been said that people vote with their feet, but it might be more accurate to say that a viewpoint is expressed with four wheels. Every evening in St. Joseph, vehicles carry a sizable portion of the local workforce back home to suburban Kansas City. It’s a trend that benefits St. Joseph employers that tap into a larger labor pool, but it has an impact on the city’s declining population.
“You can work almost anywhere in this day and age, but where you want to live has become a much more careful consideration for people,” said Patt Lilly, president and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. “As some of the suburbs around Kansas City have developed over the last decade or more, particularly in north Kansas City, those amenities can be found easily enough in places like Platte City or Smithville or even Liberty, whereas a decade or more ago, that wasn’t the case.”
St. Joseph’s population slid to 72,473 in the official census headcount of 2020, a 5% drop from 2010. A deeper look reveals a more significant churn of hundreds of people moving to and from St. Joseph every year.
The Missouri Census Data Center found that the number of those leaving Buchanan County exceeded new arrivals by 4,800 from 2010 to 2020. At the same time, births outpaced deaths by about 2,200.
Year to year, the migration from Buchanan County increased in the second half of the previous decade, with annual net losses of 695, 880, 1,170 and 775 in a four-year period starting in 2016.
“It does appear that more people are starting to kind of leave the area and the numbers are getting bigger,” said Dr. Mark White, an associate professor and specialist in University of Missouri Extension’s Labor and Workforce Development Program. “With any kind of growth, there’s a vicious cycle and there’s a virtuous cycle. Growth kind of begets growth, and decline leads to more decline.”
CLOSE TO WORK
Often, those who leave St. Joseph don’t go far.
The U.S. Census Bureau can map migration flows using population numbers and IRS tax data. It found that Buchanan County lost most of its population to two places: Platte and Andrew counties. The net population loss to Platte County never exceeded 95 from 2006 to 2010. From 2015 to 2019, the average population loss to that county was between 183 and 408.
Between 2015 and 2018, the St. Joseph metro area saw 1,250 more people move to the Kansas City metro area than vice-versa. That doesn’t include those local workers who never moved to St. Joseph in the first place.
“What we see in St. Joseph is not necessarily unique,” White said. “It’s fairly common for a lot of places throughout the Midwest and Northeast.”
Local officials aren’t willing to accept population decline as inevitable or allow St. Joseph to become the reverse of a bedroom community, where people want to work but don’t want to live. That means addressing the core reasons why someone would choose to live someplace else.
Some of those factors include housing, restaurants and big-city entertainment.
“There’s been more housing developments outside St. Joseph, particularly down in the Platte County area, that’s been a draw,” Lilly said. “One of the challenges for us in St. Joseph, while we have some really small-town amenities and benefits, still a lot of the lifestyle interest is Kansas City-based.”
ONLINE RANKINGS
Then there’s the perception of the schools.
“The biggest element really revolves around the quality of education,” Lilly said, “how we compare to our peer communities or communities in the area.”
Anyone who clicks on a website like realtor.com can find ratings of schools in a particular community. Like a product review on Amazon, it isn’t always flattering. One site boils a local school down to a single number: 5 out of 10 for Central High School, 3 out of 10 for Lafayette and 2 out of 10 for Benton.
“We all know academically we have some challenges,” said Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of the St. Joseph School District. “But to get graded on just maybe one criteria, two criteria, rather than how you educate and take care of kids as a whole? I think that can be a bit misleading.”
There is more detailed information on the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website. DESE’s Missouri Assessment Program portal ranked the St. Joseph School District behind Savannah, Kearney and North Kansas City in math, language arts and science proficiency for 2019.
To support military families, the U.S. Air Force does its own analysis of school systems in communities with an air base. The Missouri report noted a lower relative ranking for the suspension rate, student learning rate and graduation rate for school districts near Rosecrans Memorial Airport. The analysis included multiple districts in Buchanan and Andrew counties, with the SJSD being the largest.
MEETING HALFWAY
That doesn’t mean schools are solely to blame for a population shift to the Kansas City suburbs. Two commuters, Grimes and Thompson, said they would be comfortable recommending St. Joseph to a colleague who is considering a move. Both have ties to St. Joseph and attributed their decision to live elsewhere to the accommodation of a spouse who works in Kansas City.
Grimes, who played football at Missouri Western State University, is married to a transport nurse at Children’s Mercy Hospital. Thompson, who graduated from Central High School, is married to an attorney in Liberty.
“We thought Platte City was a good halfway point,” Grimes said. “I’ve managed to maintain a lot of friends in St. Joseph. I think that is one of the biggest strengths. It feels like a close-knit community.”
Those who commute from the Kansas City area said the decision comes with trade-offs, but they’re willing to accept them.
“It doesn’t bother me,” Briles, the attorney, said. “There have been a couple of times that I suddenly realized I needed to go to court and wasn’t really dressed for the appearance and had to run out to the mall and grab some clothes and thought, ‘Well, it would be nice to be able to run 10 minutes home.’”
But on the whole, schools will need to be a priority if St. Joseph wants to grow.
“I think it’s right at the core,” Van Zyl said. “It’s one of the main primary things that people are going to take a look at because young families aren’t going to move into a community and not take education into account. They want a better life for their students, and education is one of the main principal effects of having that take place.”
Thompson said she hopes St. Joseph can find a way to grow and invest in schools while retaining the things that make this city unique. After moving to Liberty, she was surprised to discover that a sense of community is lacking. She’s just another commuter, one who happens to drive to St. Joseph instead of Independence or Olathe every morning.
“I love St. Joe. I love teaching for the school district,” she said. “The whole tradition and feeling a bond and feeling like a family, I see that more in St. Joseph than I do in Kansas City.”
