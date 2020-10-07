The 139th Airlift Wing of the Missouri Air National Guard stationed at Rosecrans Memorial Airport is transitioning from the south to the north of the airport due to flooding risks, which will open up additional property for commercial businesses.
An ordinance was recently passed by the St. Joseph City Council for a 240.76 acre lease agreement with the Missouri Air National Guard at Rosecrans.
Abe Forney, the Rosecrans general manager, said this move has been in the process for years now and the transition will be a slow one. There are currently four complete buildings and a physical training track. The 139th is currently working on a fifth building and will soon be breaking ground on a sixth. They are also adding 86 acres for military aircraft parking.
The move to the north property will free up land and buildings currently occupied by the 139th. The city hopes to use the south property for commercial business.
“We don’t know exactly what’s going to happen to the south-side buildings,” Forney said. “But what we would like to do is the city take those buildings over and market that to other businesses trying to get some type of big corporation in here that does something that’s associated with aviation, hopefully has a military background that they can tie in both.”
An example of the type of companies Forney would like to bring to Rosecrans are Lockheed Martin and Boeing.
“Any type of business that could either manufacture aircraft or overhaul some type of large aircraft or anything that has to do with aviation,” Forney said. “What that is? I don’t know exactly. But as long as it has good workforce development and brings some value to the city is what I would like.”
There is also some southern property owned by the federal government. Forney said he would like that property turned over to the city through legislative purposes.
The lease agreement between the city and the 139th is for $1 per year. The reason for the significant discount is the 139th brings a large economic impact to St. Joseph.
“What the Guard does provide for the community is over $200 million annually to the economy,” Forney said. “So although they do lease the property for a very small amount, which is $1, they do bring in a huge economic impact for our community. So $200 million to the surrounding areas is a big deal for St. Joe.”
Once the 139th fully transitions to the north side of Rosecrans, it will open up a number of properties and land on the south side for commercial businesses, which will bring new jobs to the airport.