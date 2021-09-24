Franklin Shane Terhune of Savannah, Missouri, was appointed to the Missouri Board for Architects, Professional Engineers, Professional Land Surveyors and Professional Landscape Architects, Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday.
Terhune has owned and operated Terhune Surveying and Mapping since 2010. Prior to establishing his own land surveying firm, he worked as a Land Surveyor for Bartlett & West.
Terhune also has served as the Andrew County Surveyor since 1996 and is a past president and board member of the Missouri Society of Professional Surveyors. He is a member of the National Society of Professional Surveyors and the Missouri Association of County Surveyors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.