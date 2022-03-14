The judicial redistricting commission that was given the task of drawing up new state Senate districts in Missouri has unveiled a tentative map, that would adjust Northwest Missouri districts.
In a document provided to News-Press Now, there is some shakeup in the St. Joseph area, with the map splitting Buchanan County between two districts.
District 12, which is currently served by State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, would grow in size and will now occupy the eastern half of Buchanan County, along with much of Northwest Missouri. Hegeman's tenure will end this year due to term limits. Former State Rep. Delus Johnson, R-St. Joseph, and current State Rep. J Eggleston, R-Maysville, are vying for the seat.
The 34th senatorial district, currently represented by State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, will be redrawn to include the western half of Buchanan County, along with all of Platte County. Luetkemeyer is seeking re-election.
