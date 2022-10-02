BRUNSWICK, Mo. — The sound of outboard motors buzzed up and down an eight-mile stretch of the Grand River in central Missouri on a recent September day.
An interagency operation between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Missouri Department of Conservation and a host of private anglers is focused on studying the invasive Asian carp by removing thousands of them from the Missouri River and its tributaries, including this particular stretch of the Grand River near its mouth with the Missouri.
“Just here in the past three days of fishing, we’ve gotten over 16,000 pounds of invasive carp,” said Kasey Whiteman of the Missouri Department of Conservation. “You’re talking close to 3,000 to 4,000 fish just in those three days.”
All counted, conservation officials said they netted more than 25,000 pounds of fish during the week-long operation.
How a fish native to waters only found on the other side of the world begs the question of how they ended up here. Turns out, four different species of Asian carp were brought to North America in the 1970s to clean water.
“Because they are filter feeders, they help clean the water,” said Whiteman, who added the fish also help with wastewater treatment.
While the fish initially were contained, water tends to move.
“Flooding happens and accidental introductions happen and then (the fish) start getting established,” Whiteman, a Missouri River and biometrics unit supervisor for the conservation department, said.
“A lot of our rivers and streams make it easy for them to reproduce,” he said. “And they reproduce a lot.”
Building off the successes the agencies had along the carp-infested Mississippi River, a new team was established to start working on the problem along the Missouri River.
Whiteman said some of the tools utilized include boats equipped with “really fancy” sonar technology that helped to guide them to the invasive carp.
“Being able to look at that sonar screen they can identify locations where the fish are, count the fish that are there and then based on the fish that we catch, both native and the invasive species, we can subtract that number every day from their count,” he said.
In a release, conservation officials said “all native fish caught were weighed, measured and released unharmed outside the project zone. Most of the native fishes caught were buffalo, carp suckers and shad. The sampling equipment was most effective in the upper water columns used by invasive carp and did not net deeper dwelling catfish.”
The high-tech sonar boats will be working over the next few months to identify how much of an impact the operation had and monitor the habits of remaining carp in the area. From there, future carp operations along the Missouri can take place.
