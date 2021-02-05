Didn't get your stimulus payments in 2020? Tax season may offer an opportunity to fix that.
This year, people who qualified for the stimulus payments but did not receive them are able to get them with their 2020 tax returns. A local accountant said she is noticing an increase in customers due to people wanting to get their stimulus money.
“Common knowledge would say people would do their own returns,” Mary Scott, a CPA at Mary Scott, LLC said. “But it is just the opposite because all of the tax changes and stimulus payments. We are growing because people do not know what to do since it is so different.”
Obviously, Scott does not mind the extra business. She said the process can be confusing this year with stimulus issues. Because of people needing to get their stimulus payments through their 2020 tax return, it forced the Internal Revenue Service to install new software and a new system to make sure the payments are accounted for accurately.
“It's delaying everything. The IRS has to retool to incorporate their changes,” Scott said. “Maybe someone did get the (stimulus) money but they say they didn't. So the IRS computers have to match to see if the payment has been made or not. The tax forms had to be changed as well.”
Scott already has completed a decent number of people’s taxes, but she is unable to officially file them until Feb. 12, when the online IRS system will be up.
“This is the latest I can remember for e-filing that they (IRS) waited to open it,” Scott said. “Just because of that reason the very first tax refund will be March 1.”
Scott said she reached out to all of her customers to let them know to schedule appointments earlier than they usually would so they can get their refunds on time. So with the pairing of a new IRS system and stimulus check payments, this could be one of the biggest tax seasons yet for accountants.
Scott said she not aware that any changes will be made to the typical April 15 filing deadline as was done with pushing it back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.