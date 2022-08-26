The St. Joseph City Council voted unanimously Friday to put a sales tax increase on the ballot to raise police pay, but the St. Joseph Fire Union is frustrated with negotiations.
The tax increase proposal will go on the ballot to include a half-cent sales tax increase to raise police pay, if passed by voters. The St. Joseph Fire Department was not included in the current tax increase, although they were included in the 2013 public safety tax along with the police and health department.
St. Joseph Local 77 Firefighters Union President Jimmy Williams said the department wants to ensure they are at an adequate pay level.
"We've been on an ongoing quest to bring our members up to a certain level of the average firefighters' pay across the country, and we've negotiated a few steps in that plan that has done our department good service," Williams said. "We're one step short of that right now, and we've been told that what the FOP (Fraternal Order of Police) is bargaining, FOP is jeopardizing what we've negotiated in the past," Williams said.
Williams said when the 2013 safety tax passed, the fire department put a big focus on starting wages for new firefighters, something he said he felt the police did not.
"We feel that when they negotiated right out of the gate, they gave a lot of their money to the commanders and upwards of their police officer salaries," Williams said. "I'm not in denial that they need to be brought up, but they administered their money across the top more than they did at the bottom."
Brendan McGinnis, Fraternal Order of Police vice president, said they support Local 77 and will continue to do so in the future.
There were around 50 fire union members in attendance at the meeting to put the tax increase on the ballot. After the meeting, the council went into a closed session.
Deputy Mayor Randy Schultz said the city felt the best thing to do was provide the tax increase to ensure police pay was competitive, but he did not speak on any potential negotiation with the fire union.
"We do support our firefighters, so when that gets down the road further and there are topics to discuss we can do that," Schultz said. "In any progressive cities if you go and look around the state, your progressive cities have a higher sales tax ... which means you have better infrastructure, you have higher retention of police, fire and I believe that is a bonus."
Williams said the union will await communication from the city before taking any further steps, but they plan on continuing to work for the taxpayer and be professional. Firefighters currently make a starting pay of $44,318. The sales tax increase would move police starting pay to $49,000.
