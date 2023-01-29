The Internal Revenue Service began accepting and processing tax returns this week, and experts are warning this may be a more complicated filing season than those in recent years.
“Many people think it's going to be a pretty simple year because there weren't a lot of tax law changes but that's simply not true,” said Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt. “The year 2022 has a host of changes from some of the laws expiring, they have pandemic adjustments, people are still working from home and life changes that drive more tax changes than tax law changes.”
Steber said some of the major changes that won’t be in play for the 2022 tax season include the child tax credit pandemic amounts, the earned income credit for singles, the ability to take a charitable donation if you didn’t itemize and even stimulus payments for people.
Jackie Watts of Jackie Watts EA Tax & Accounting broke down what some of these changes could mean.
“The biggest thing for most people with children is the child tax credit last year was $3,600 if your child was 5 years or younger or $3,000 if they were between 6 and 17,” Watts said. “This year it goes back to what it was, which is $2,000 per child, and they have to be 16 or younger to get that credit.”
The Child and Dependent Care Credit also saw some changes compared to the 2021 tax season.
“In 2021, they increased the amount that you could actually receive for one child up to $4,000 and for two or more, it could have been $8,000,” Watts said. “This year, it goes back to what it was and for most people, it's going to be 20% of up to $3,000 expense, which that would be $600 for one or it could be 20% of $6,000, which would be $1,200. So, there’s a huge difference in the child care credit.”
Last tax season if you were single, you could get a $300 charitable deduction regardless if you itemized using Schedule A. Those who were married and filing together got $600. However, 2022 looks different.
“They've done away with that so most people cannot deduct charitable contributions because the standard deduction is so much higher than itemizing,” Watts said.
Despite all of the changes, Steber recommends people start gathering necessary documents.
“Get more organized, especially over the next few weeks,” Steber said. “People will start receiving many documents in the mail or available to download like W-2's, 1099 for interest and dividend brokerage transactions or selling stocks and bonds or 1099’s related to side gig income. A lot of these documents come by Jan. 31, and being organized with an envelope or shoe box does work.”
Steber reminds people to continue protecting personal information when filing taxes this year.
“Sadly, we see all sorts of scammers creep into the system this time of year,” Steber said. “There’s all sorts of people guaranteeing a tax refund, people who promise you will get a big number or that’ll you’ll get it overnight but it's really a year-round event. That's another great reason to have a tax pro in your back pocket that you can contact if you get one of these malicious emails or calls. They’ll be able to tell you pretty quickly it's real or it's fake.”
This year, the last day to file tax returns or extensions is Tuesday, April 18.
