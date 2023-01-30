The city of St. Joseph is asking for the community’s help in selecting the next police chief.
A Community Input Survey, which can be found at www.stjosephmo.gov, is available online through Feb. 1. It asks members of the community to answer questions about what they want to see in the city’s next chief, including qualifications, priorities and leadership qualities.
St. Joseph has partnered with Public Sector Search & Consulting to help with the selection process. Senior consultant for the firm Dr. Joseph Lestrange said community input is important in the search.
“Oftentimes, we get one pulse from the community, another pulse from the department and everything in between,” Lestrange said. “And what we're trying to do is really join those two things together.”
Public Sector Search & Consulting is dedicated to helping recruit executive-level talent for law enforcement organizations. Lestrange said there is often some form of disconnect between the community’s perceptions of the police’s service and how the police think they are doing. A community survey allows Public Sector Search & Consulting to find candidates that meet the requirements of the city, but also satisfy the needs of the community.
“If there's a tale of two cities going on in their department, then we want to expose that and make sure that we figure out what the problems are and what the needs are in order to fix those problems,” Lestrange said. “So, that's why (the city) comes to us as a search firm, because they want to get some unbiased, external input."
Once the firm determines the qualities people are looking for in St. Joseph’s next police chief, it will conduct a national search and begin screening potential candidates. Lestrange said the agency finds eight to 12 candidates from diverse backgrounds and experiences to then go through the formal interview process.
“We're hoping to find a culture fit and an organizational fit, and of course, most importantly, get the right skill sets that are needed for that department,” Lestrange said.
There is typically a first, second and finalist round of interviews. Toward the end of the interview process, Public Sector Search & Consulting has finalists go through a sort of town hall-type interview where different community groups can ask the candidates questions. Candidates will also meet the rank and file to see if they will be a good fit.
“We try and put the executive of the city in a position to succeed and get the buy-in of the community and the rank and file within the department,” Lestrange said.
He said the process likely will take about four to six months to find a police chief. St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter said city leaders are eager to find the right candidate. While the process is still in the early stages, Carter said the firm has worked well with the city.
“So far, (Public Sector Search & Consulting) have been fantastic to work with,” Carter said. “They have a well-designed process that they are beginning to implement here in St. Joe and we’re looking forward to working through that process and ultimately selecting the best candidate we can.”
Amid a difficult time of recruiting and retaining police officers, Lestrange said the firm has seen a drop in the number of people applying for chief positions. Despite this, he still has confidence the city of St. Joseph will be able to find a good fit.
“It's not an easy environment to be a chief these days and not everybody wants to put themselves in a situation to take on that challenge,” Lestrange said. “We've definitely seen a drop, but there are still a lot of very qualified candidates out there.”
Lestrange said the initial stages of the hiring process are done remotely. While this is a national search, he said internal hires are not ruled out.
