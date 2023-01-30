SJPD (copy)

The city of St. Joseph is in the early stages of hiring a new chief of police.

The city of St. Joseph is asking for the community’s help in selecting the next police chief.

A Community Input Survey, which can be found at www.stjosephmo.gov, is available online through Feb. 1. It asks members of the community to answer questions about what they want to see in the city’s next chief, including qualifications, priorities and leadership qualities.

