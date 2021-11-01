The St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department is still set on making improvements to the inside of the Civic Arena, but supply chain issues may put a kink in the timeline.
“We are talking to vendors now, not a lot of good news in that world as far as timing,” St. Joseph Parks Department Director Chuck Kempf said. “Met with a vendor last Friday about a particular product, and they were really uncomfortable even giving us a target.”
Supply chain issues have been a persistent problem for many businesses in the St. Joseph area and across the nation. Delayed shipping and delivery times have been met with frustration.
The parks department has plans to make improvements to the Civic Arena's scoreboard, scorer's tables, lighting and other features to meet requirements for the venue to host the NCAA Women’s Division II Basketball Final Four in March of 2023. The uncertainty of when the department could start seeing products for improvement come through is what makes planning complicated.
“It’s a little bit unsettling. Even if they tell you nine months to a year, there’s at least a little comfort in that,” Kempf said. “When they’re afraid to tell you anything, it’s a little unsettling."
The arena is set to host the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic on Saturday, Nov. 6. There luckily are no concerns the arena wouldn't be able to host the event, which is set to feature Missouri Western State University, the host team of the tournament, and the defending Division II National Champion Northwest Missouri State University, among others.
"I think when teams come to Civic Arena, there is some character to that arena contrary to what some might think. They look around and they say, ‘All right, this feels like basketball,’” said Brett Esely, senior associate director of athletics for Missouri Western State University.
Kempf said the parks department would have no issues rolling out the new equipment for the Civic Arena before the 2022 Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic or possibly a high school competition, but its target date would be just before the Women’s Division II Basketball Final Four in March of 2023.
The funds used for the improvements to the arena are expected to come from the American Rescue Plan Act and the city's newly passed parks tax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.