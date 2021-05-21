A new STUDY found Missouri would gain 50,000 new jobs if the state expands Medicaid, though the governor said the state can't currently afford expansion.
The study, conducted by researchers at George Washington University, found some $3.4 billion would flow into the state if Medicaid is offered to more individuals.
So far, Republican Gov. Mike Parson has blocked expansion after the legislature failed to fund the program. The Missouri constitution calls for the state to accept new patrons on July 1.
"And so when that much money new comes in, the first place it goes is to hospitals, doctors, offices, pharmacies, because more people get health care," Dr. Leighton Ku said. "Then (those places) pay their staff and they go out and do things like you and I do when we have income: We buy groceries, pay rent, go to a movie."
A recent lawsuit filed by lawyers tied to previous governors is seeking to force the state's health care program, MO HealthNet, to accept patrons who should be eligible under the constitution, effective July 1.
Some 275,000 Missourians are estimated to be eligible under Medicaid expansion. A constitutional amendment to implement the program was passed by voters last year, bypassing the state legislator.
Opponents to expansion declined to fund the program, and Parson revoked expansion because it could make the entire program insolvent, even for those who are currently eligible.
Former assistant attorney general Elad Gross told News-Press NOW a court is likely to rule that the newly eligible residents must be accepted, but not to order the legislature to fund the program.
That would leave Parson and the General Assembly to work out new funding.
"The thing that I think is paradoxical in this situation is that one of the things the American Rescue Plan did was throw a bonus to states that expand Medicaid," Ku said, referring to recent legislation passed through Congress to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ku said the George Washington University analysis shows that bonus, paid by the federal government and not the state, would cover the cost of the first two years of Medicaid expansion.
"So I must admit, I don't exactly understand why Missouri legislators are taking this stance," Ku said.
